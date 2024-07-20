Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Down to $6.49

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.49, but opened at $6.35. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 99,117 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.30 to $9.60 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

