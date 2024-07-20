Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MERC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mercer International

Mercer International Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $8.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.36. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $553.43 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Mercer International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.