Metals Acquisition (MTAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Metals Acquisition Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE MTAL opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. Metals Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $15.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Metals Acquisition from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

