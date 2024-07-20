Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Methanex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years. Methanex has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Methanex to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52. Methanex has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $56.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.50 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, analysts expect that Methanex will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEOH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

