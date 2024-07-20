MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,851 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. Barclays increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.66.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

