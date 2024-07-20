MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,713,000 after purchasing an additional 984,617 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,427,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,362 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,686,000 after acquiring an additional 213,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,599,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,295,000 after acquiring an additional 416,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $178,190.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.66.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

