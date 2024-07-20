Michelle Kennedy Sells 1,245 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) SVP Michelle Kennedy sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $32,432.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOV opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $556.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $136.67 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movado Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 1,246.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 54.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Featured Stories

