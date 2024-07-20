MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Gap Up to $162.35

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $162.35, but opened at $166.97. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $163.32, with a volume of 18,145 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $111.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.08.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.