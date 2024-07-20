Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,147 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $143.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $156.28.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 123.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.59.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

