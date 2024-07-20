Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.10% of Middlesex Water worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 290.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 958.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 6,462.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSEX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Middlesex Water from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Middlesex Water to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

Middlesex Water stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 64.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $48,986.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at $408,751.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

