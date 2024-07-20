Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.13 and last traded at $37.13. Approximately 1,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.90.
Mineral Resources Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.36.
About Mineral Resources
Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mineral Resources
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.