Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 211,128 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,128 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Senseonics worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, RPO LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of SENS stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 346.38% and a negative return on equity of 202.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

