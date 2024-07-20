Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 53,456 Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 1.3 %

OCUL stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.30. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $11.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 76.64% and a negative net margin of 192.61%. The company had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

