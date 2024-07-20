Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 101.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of The Pennant Group worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNTG. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.45 million, a PE ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $27.76.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.01 million. Analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

