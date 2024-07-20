Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,308,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In related news, CFO Lee A. Boyce acquired 13,500 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $103,545. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lee A. Boyce acquired 13,500 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $103,545. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 3.1 %

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $666.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Further Reading

