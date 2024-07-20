Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 6,628 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $27,147.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $27,147.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,549 shares of company stock worth $271,888 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.22. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $24.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.