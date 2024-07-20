Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 664 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SLM were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 1,373.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 37.0% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLM opened at $22.93 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.17.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. SLM’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

