Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 98,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance
Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
