Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 98,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.