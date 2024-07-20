Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,113,000 after buying an additional 22,908 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,946,000 after buying an additional 199,472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after buying an additional 250,557 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 855,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 66,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $1,284,225.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,315,693 shares in the company, valued at $45,040,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 397,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $7,464,322.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 66,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $1,284,225.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,315,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,040,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,178 shares of company stock worth $9,387,927 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Utz Brands Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.00%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

