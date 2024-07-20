Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $365,000 Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,995,000 after purchasing an additional 48,784 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 477,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after acquiring an additional 247,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,797,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,691,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,059.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,974.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,059.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

NYSE:FDP opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $28.55.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -196.07%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

