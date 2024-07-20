Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,843 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of Sharecare worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,410,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Sharecare by 115.1% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 82,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,129 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHCR shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Sharecare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Sharecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.43 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

NASDAQ SHCR opened at $1.37 on Friday. Sharecare, Inc. has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $496.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $90.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

