Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,818 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 2,721.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

PRVA opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.07 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRVA. Citigroup began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $41,481.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,138.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $41,481.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,138.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Boehler purchased 5,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $87,549.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,773,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,257,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 293,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,481 and have sold 45,457 shares valued at $827,810. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

