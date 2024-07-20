Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,273 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 778,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,131,000 after purchasing an additional 135,765 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 116,965 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,677,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,929,000 after buying an additional 252,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE BEPC opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -60.98 and a beta of 1.18. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -308.70%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

