Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,314 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,734,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,519,000 after buying an additional 1,453,489 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,259,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,595,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,751,000 after buying an additional 897,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,245,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after buying an additional 811,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SPNT opened at $13.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.94.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $685.50 million during the quarter.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

