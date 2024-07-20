Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $462,000 Investment in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.95% of Ebang International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ebang International Stock Performance

EBON stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82.

Ebang International Profile

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

