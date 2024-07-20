Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $462,000 Investment in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.95% of Ebang International as of its most recent SEC filing.
Ebang International Stock Performance
EBON stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82.
Ebang International Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ebang International
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.