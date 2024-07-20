Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Iradimed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Iradimed by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iradimed by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Iradimed by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iradimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Iradimed by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRMD shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $45.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52. The company has a market cap of $572.41 million, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.83. Iradimed Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $50.85.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 26.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

