Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,358 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Beyond Meat worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 117.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 30,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat Price Performance

Shares of BYND opened at $6.13 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BYND

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.