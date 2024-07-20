Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,358 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Beyond Meat worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 117.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 30,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BYND opened at $6.13 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.26.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.56.
Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
