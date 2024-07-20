Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,066,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,907 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,764,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,308,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,644,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,655,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,721,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,956.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,415 shares of company stock valued at $378,950. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. The firm had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

