Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 100.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Bandwidth worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAND. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.48. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $25.02.

Insider Activity

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $171.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $54,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,931.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $54,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,931.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 13,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $268,334.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,200.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,204 shares of company stock worth $625,336. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

