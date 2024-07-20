Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,892 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Butterfly Network worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 1,060.9% during the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 580,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 530,449 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Butterfly Network stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 47.83% and a negative net margin of 179.09%. The company had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 59,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $56,855.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,699,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,495.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,668 shares of company stock valued at $72,010. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

