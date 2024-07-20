Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 90.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,643 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Stem worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Stem by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,839,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after buying an additional 362,203 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Stem by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 328,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 156,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stem by 363.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 138,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 108,616 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Stem by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William John Bush sold 24,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $44,945.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 390,217 shares in the company, valued at $729,705.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 194,171 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $359,216.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,182.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William John Bush sold 24,035 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $44,945.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 390,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,705.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,599 shares of company stock worth $495,763 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STEM opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

STEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

