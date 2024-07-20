Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.86. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.98 million. National Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group lowered their price target on National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

About National Bank

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

