Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 35.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,970,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 514,137 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,869,000 after acquiring an additional 316,905 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,820,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,992,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,101,000 after acquiring an additional 155,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

OSW opened at $16.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 2.14. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.98 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 35,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $527,976.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,451.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 35,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $527,976.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,451.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $38,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,651.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,762 shares of company stock worth $755,153. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

