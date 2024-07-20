Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $2,930,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,377,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,212,000 after buying an additional 629,427 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,819,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 244,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 124,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $17.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.29. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -573.30%.

In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,748.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMH Properties

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.