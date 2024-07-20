Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,219 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $6,797,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,420,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,328,000 after acquiring an additional 46,227 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Shenandoah Telecommunications

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, SVP Richard W. Mason, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,599.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard W. Mason, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,599.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. French bought 11,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 319,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,127.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,650 shares of company stock worth $577,135 over the last 90 days. 4.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHEN

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $19.27 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 77.44% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.