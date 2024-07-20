Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,327 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,777 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,033,000 after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 40,374 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

SASR stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SASR shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

