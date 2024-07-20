Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 17,707 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,707 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 370.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 63,538 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,517,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,192,000 after acquiring an additional 89,564 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 19,886 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AvePoint

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,351,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,620,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $361,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,476.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $157,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,351,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,620,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $907,200. Insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -132.13 and a beta of 0.89. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. AvePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price objective on AvePoint from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

