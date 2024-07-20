Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 22,541 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,541 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TALO opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 163.29 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $429.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.00 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TALO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Talos Energy

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $3,240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,972,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,107,363.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,500. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.