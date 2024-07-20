Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,349 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,539,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after acquiring an additional 421,365 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,607,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 70,978 shares during the last quarter. Central Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 1,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,078,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 625,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 55,263 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $10.38 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 41.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

