Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,402 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,528 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,881,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,173,000 after buying an additional 1,811,951 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 823,696 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after buying an additional 46,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,040,426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,608,000 after buying an additional 114,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Silica

In related news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $662,507.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,445.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Silica Stock Down 0.1 %

U.S. Silica stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SLCA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.