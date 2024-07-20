Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 33,598 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,598 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Organon & Co. by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Organon & Co. by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

OGN stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $24.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. Research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

