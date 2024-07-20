Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 36,761 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,761 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Jumia Technologies worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 15.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 77,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 138.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 430.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JMIA opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

