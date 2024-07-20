Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 9,157 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,157 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.99 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.60 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

