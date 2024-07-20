Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $363,000 Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in E2open Parent by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,999,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,879,000 after buying an additional 641,933 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in E2open Parent by 908.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,099,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,677,000 after buying an additional 14,503,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in E2open Parent by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,501,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,764,000 after buying an additional 399,619 shares during the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth $14,020,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth $13,168,000.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

E2open Parent Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.48 million. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 125.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ETWO

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.