Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $490,000 Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COMT opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.37 million, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

