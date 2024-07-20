Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECVT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 11.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,795,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,227,000 after buying an additional 1,128,473 shares during the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,895,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,824,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after buying an additional 266,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 221,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Trading Down 1.7 %

ECVT stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. Ecovyst Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.56 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Ecovyst Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

