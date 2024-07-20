Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,004,000 after purchasing an additional 507,090 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at $7,964,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at $6,078,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Model N by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,718,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,216,000 after purchasing an additional 206,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3,000,000.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Model N had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MODN. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,786 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $261,734.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 220,935 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,653.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,786 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $261,734.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 220,935 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,653.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,179 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,132.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 884,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,339,483.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,545,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

