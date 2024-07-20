Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) Trading Down 3%

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56. 223,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,164,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Momentus Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

Get Momentus alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Momentus stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Free Report) by 142.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,392 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Momentus worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momentus Company Profile

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Momentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.