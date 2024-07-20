Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Gap Up to $817.38

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $817.38, but opened at $845.89. Monolithic Power Systems shares last traded at $841.85, with a volume of 10,527 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.13.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $795.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $711.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 96.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.59%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total value of $9,281,286.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,311,135.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total value of $9,281,286.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,311,135.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.19, for a total transaction of $2,010,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,986 shares in the company, valued at $56,282,041.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,310 shares of company stock valued at $63,163,317 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.