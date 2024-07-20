Morgan Stanley Increases Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $41.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CFG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,185,000 after buying an additional 1,552,333 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,562,000 after buying an additional 95,292 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,625,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,722,000 after buying an additional 480,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,372,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,932,000 after buying an additional 1,212,642 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

